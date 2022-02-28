Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP opened at $42.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

