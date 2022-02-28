Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Orion Energy Systems worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OESX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

