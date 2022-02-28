Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $4.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to report $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.44. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.23 to $19.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.41 to $22.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $418.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.44. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

