Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £28,410 ($38,637.29).

AML opened at GBX 969.60 ($13.19) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 897.80 ($12.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,262 ($30.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,569.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on AML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($31.28).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

