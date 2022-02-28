Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of TS stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

