KeyCorp Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
