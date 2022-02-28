KeyCorp Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.