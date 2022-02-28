Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,913 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.77% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $9.05 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $66,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

