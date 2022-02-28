Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,958 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Par Pacific worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR opened at $13.54 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $814.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,488,228. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

