Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 685.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 239.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $57.16 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

