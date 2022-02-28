Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,184 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 235,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 731,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

