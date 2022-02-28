Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 137.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

HE opened at $41.19 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

