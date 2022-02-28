LPL Financial LLC Purchases 76,970 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

