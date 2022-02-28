LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,893.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

