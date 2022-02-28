LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,168 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

