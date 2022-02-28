Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Materion worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

