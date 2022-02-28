Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 388,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000.

RWK opened at $90.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

