Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $201.95 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.