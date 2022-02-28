MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,714 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 299.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.