LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 345.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.04% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 106.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

