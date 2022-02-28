Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $28.84 Million Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,109,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.17% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $76,744,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,316,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,088,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

