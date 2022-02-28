PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.