Robert W. Baird Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $40.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

CWH stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Camping World by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

