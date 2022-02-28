Lake Street Capital Trims Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Target Price to $100.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.86.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. Joint has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.