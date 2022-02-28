Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.38. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

