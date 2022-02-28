Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Lowered by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DBS Vickers currently has $5.60 price target on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.89.

Get Grab alerts:

GRAB stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Grab has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.