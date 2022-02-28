Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

