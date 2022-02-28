Man Group plc Makes New $614,000 Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Talos Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 264,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Talos Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

NYSE:TALO opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05.

Talos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.