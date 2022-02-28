557,388 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,688,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.85% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth $661,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth $825,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

