SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $1,875,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $31,893,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

