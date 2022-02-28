Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Lowered to $17.00

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

NRDS stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdwallet will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,888,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,005,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

