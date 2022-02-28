Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COIN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.09.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.49. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

