57,400 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

