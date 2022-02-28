Man Group plc Sells 2,150 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

LEA stock opened at $166.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.21. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

