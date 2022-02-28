California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Green Dot worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

