CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Purchases $50,300.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CommScope stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 222.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 81.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

