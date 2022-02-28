California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.53 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $86.23 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

