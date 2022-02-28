Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.74. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBTX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

