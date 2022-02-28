California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.63 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 487,779 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

