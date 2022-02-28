Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Director Acquires $14,505.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $14,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bowlero stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. Bowlero Corp has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.63.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.
Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.
