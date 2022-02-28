Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Director Acquires $14,505.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $14,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bowlero stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. Bowlero Corp has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,112,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,177,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,921,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

