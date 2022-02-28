SVB Leerink Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $50.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.