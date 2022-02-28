SVB Leerink Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $50.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.28.
SAGE stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
