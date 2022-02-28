JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.50 on Thursday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

