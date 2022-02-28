Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNSA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $713.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

