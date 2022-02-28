StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

