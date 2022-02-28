Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

