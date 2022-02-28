Morgan Stanley Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $60.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

