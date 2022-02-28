Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $200,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,225. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.12 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

