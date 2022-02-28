Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

OEC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

