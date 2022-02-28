PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $161.84 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $140.96 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

