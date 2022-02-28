B. Riley Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $83.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

