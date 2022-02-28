Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $60.43 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,086,598 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,336. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

